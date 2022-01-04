Heavy snowfall in the United States led to massive flight cancellations and power outages

In some regions, from 12 cm to 40 cm of snow fell.

Heavy snowfall and blizzard in the eastern United States caused the closure of federal government offices, schools, and the cancellation of several thousand flights and power outages for hundreds of thousands of consumers. For Washington, this snowfall was the first this winter.

According to the National Meteorological Service of the country, from 12 cm to 40 cm of snow fell in some regions, and the wind reached speeds of 64 km/h. The snowfall ended only in the late afternoon.

Monday, January 3, in the USA is the first working day after the Christmas and New Year holidays. However, bad weather prevented them from returning to a full-fledged working life – federal institutions were closed, and dozens of schools were forced to postpone the start of studies in the coming year. Even U.S. President Joe Biden faced delays when returning from Delaware to the capital. The plane of the head of state could not take off for 30 minutes until the runway was completely cleared of snow. Biden’s motorcade, which usually quickly reaches the Washington residence of the American leader, got stuck in traffic jams caused by snowfall on the way to the White House.

At the beginning of Monday, according to the portal’s estimates poweroutage.us , about 700 thousand electricity consumers in the capital and the states of Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina and South Carolina were left without electricity. By the end of the day, this figure had dropped to 661 thousand. In turn, according to the portal flightaware.com , about 3 thousand flights were canceled and more than 5 thousand were delayed. Bad weather in Maryland and Virginia, where up to 40 cm of snow fell, led to dozens of accidents and road closures. The authorities urged motorists to give up driving cars on this day.