Honor Magic V, the first foldable smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor, will be presented on January 10

BY Alexandr Ivanov
51 Views

Honor has finally confirmed the date for the announcement of its first foldable smartphone, the Honor Magic V.

As expected, the presentation will take place on January 10th. The event will take place in China but will be streamed online.

On the ad poster, you can see the form factor of a book, like the Galaxy Z Fold 3, a hole in the display for a selfie camera and a triple main camera on the back.

The Honor Magic V has been officially confirmed to be the first foldable smartphone on the market to feature the top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor. He is also credited with two displays at 8 and 6.5 inches, 66W fast charging and Android 12 out of the box.

If you have found a spelling error, please, notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Author: Alexandr Ivanov
Alexandr Ivanov earned his Licentiate Engineer in Systems and Computer Engineering from the Free International University of Moldova. Since 2013, Alexandr has been working as a freelance web programmer.
Function: Web Developer and Editor
E-mail: except.freenews@gmail.com
Alexandr Ivanov

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send