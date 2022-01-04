Honor Magic V, the first foldable smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor, will be presented on January 10

Honor has finally confirmed the date for the announcement of its first foldable smartphone, the Honor Magic V.

As expected, the presentation will take place on January 10th. The event will take place in China but will be streamed online.

On the ad poster, you can see the form factor of a book, like the Galaxy Z Fold 3, a hole in the display for a selfie camera and a triple main camera on the back.

The Honor Magic V has been officially confirmed to be the first foldable smartphone on the market to feature the top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor. He is also credited with two displays at 8 and 6.5 inches, 66W fast charging and Android 12 out of the box.