How much will the flagship Huawei P50 Pro and the foldable P50 Pocket smartphone cost in Europe?

Yesterday we wrote that Huawei is finally bringing the flagship P50 Pro and the foldable smartphone P50 Pocket to the global market – the presentation will take place on January 12. And now insiders have found out the European prices of these models.

So, according to the leak, the Huawei P50 Pro will retail for 1199 euros in Europe and the Huawei P50 Pocket at 1622 euros. For comparison, in China the prices (if converted into euros) are 1034 euros for the basic version of the Huawei P50 Pro and from 1247 euros for the Huawei P50 Pocket.

As a reminder, the Huawei P50 Pro boasts a 6.6-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, four rear cameras (50 + 40 + 13 + 64MP), IP68 waterproof and a 4360mAh battery with 66W fast wired charging support and wireless power of 50 watts. The global version will receive a 4G version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor instead of Kirin 9000 5G and EMUI 12 instead of HarmonyOS 2.

As for the Huawei P50 Pocket, it is a foldable smartphone with a clamshell form factor, two screens (6.9 and 1 inch), Snapdragon 888 processor without 5G support, triple camera (40, 13 and 32 MP) and a 4000 mAh battery with support 44-watt charging.