How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle earn $650,000 a minute

The first thing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry said before they left the royal family was their desire to “become financially independent.” And they certainly did it.

After they managed to sign a contract with the streaming service Spotify, they can definitely stand on their feet without the help of royal relatives. The Dukes of Sussex produced the author’s podcast Archewell Audio. The deal cost the service $25 million.

Every minute of a podcast costs more than 650 thousand dollars. But nevertheless, Megan and Harry are in no hurry to actively release their content, for which Spotify was even thinking of terminating the contract with them. In a year, they released only a three-minute trailer and one 34-minute podcast.

Recall that in 2020, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry resigned their powers and left the royal family. Now the dukes live in the USA and do not regret their decision at all. In the summer, they gave a scandalous interview to Oprah Winfrey, after which their relationship with the royal family deteriorated even more.