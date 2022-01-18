How the USA and the USSR rehearsed a thermonuclear war

The blow will be so lightning fast that “the Kremlin leadership will not have time to get up from the chair.” Ronald Reagan believed the words of the assistant head of the CIA and on January 18, 1983 signed a decree on the deployment of medium-range missiles in Europe.

Who first started to “escalate the situation” is still unclear. In the USA and Russia, the versions are opposite. Be that as it may, but they were forced to the point that at the end of 1983 Soviet planes were on duty at airfields with suspended atomic bombs – ready to take off and bomb off at any moment.

Playing on nerves

Pershings and Tomahawks became a response to the Pioneer missile systems near the western borders of the USSR. Soviet leader Yuri Andropov stubbornly refused to remove them, although Ronald Reagan asked him very much. And then the Americans deployed 572 missiles in Europe: in 10 minutes they could hit any target in the European part of the Soviet Union. It was a powerful tool of intimidation. It follows from declassified documents of the National Security Agency: in 1983, the United States “embarked on a course” of constant provocations in order to “cause paranoia in the Soviet leadership.” Western media scribbled about the intention of the United States to use nuclear weapons against the USSR, and reconnaissance planes endlessly circled the Soviet air borders. The USSR eventually broke down – so a South Korean Boeing was shot down over Sakhalin. And then there were demonstratively large-scale exercises of the USSR and the Warsaw Pact countries. The American response was maneuvers in the Pacific Ocean with the practice of shelling the Kuril Islands plus the exercises “Experienced Archer” with the involvement of strategic forces in the “highest degree of combat readiness”. A nuclear conflict has really loomed here.

At the dangerous line

According to the US version, the Soviet Pioneers were to blame: each mobile complex carried three individually guided nuclear warheads. “Yes, the Pioneers appeared first, but they were placed because of the hopelessness of the situation,” military historian Yuri Knutov says:

“The Americans put pressure on the Soviet Union from all sides – about the same way they are now putting pressure on Russia. The beginning of the 80s and the current situation are very similar. Then Afghanistan (where the USSR sent troops because of the threat of deploying medium-range missiles there) is now Ukraine. There’s a South Korean Boeing – there’s a Malaysian Boeing. There are many parallels. And again there is the issue of deploying medium-range missiles. Of course, the situation was more acute then, and the threat of war was extremely great: both the NATO countries and the Soviet Union were equally ready to use nuclear weapons, one hundred percent. Now there is a possibility that we will not cross the dangerous line, but also that we will be constantly provoked to cross.”

The year 1983 entered the history of US-Soviet relations as the “culmination of the Cold War.” His tension dissipated only when a bilateral treaty on the elimination of missiles was signed. This took two years of negotiations and a change of leadership in the USSR.