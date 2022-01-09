Huawei will unveil the flagship P50 Pro and foldable P50 Pocket in the global market on January 12

Huawei unveiled its P50 and P50 Pro flagships at the end of July, but only in China. Now the company has finally set a date for the global presentation.

The intrigue was revealed by the Malaysian office of Huawei, which is actively teasing new items on its Twitter page. So, the presentation of smartphones on the international market will take place next week – January 12th.

True, so far we are talking only about the older version of the Huawei P50 Pro. Unlike the Chinese model, this one will receive EMUI 12 instead of HarmonyOS 2 and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor instead of the Kirin 9000 5G, which seems to be out of stock. But the Chinese manufacturer will use a special 4G version of the Snapdragon 888 – it will have to forget about 5G due to US sanctions.

In addition, on January 12, the Huawei P50 Pocket foldable smartphone, which was recently introduced in China, will debut on the global market. This is a “clamshell” that will compete with the Galaxy Z Flip.