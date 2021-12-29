Hugh Jackman infected with coronavirus

The actor noted that “he is fine” and promised to do everything to recover as soon as possible and return to work.

Australian actor Hugh Jackman has announced that he has contracted the coronavirus.

“This morning I passed a positive coronavirus test. I have symptoms similar to a cold: sore throat and a slight runny nose,” he said in a video message on his Twitter.

The actor noted that at the moment “he is fine” and promised to do everything to recover as soon as possible and return to work.

Hugh Jackman was born on October 12, 1968 in Sydney. His fame was brought by the role of Wolverine in the film “X-Men” (2000) and its sequels. His work in the films “The Prestige” (2006) and “Real Steel” (2011) was also noted.