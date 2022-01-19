Hydrogen-powered hypersonic aircraft reaches speeds up to Mach 12

Australian engineers have created a new system for launching satellites into low earth orbit.

Australian startup Hypersonix has created a new hypersonic launch system for Wirraway satellites that will make them much more affordable and greener. It consists of an aircraft called the Delta Velos Orbiter and a Boomerang first stage launch vehicle. Both parts are reusable. In the future, such development will be useful for hypersonic aircraft that can cross the Atlantic Ocean in an hour.

Delta Velos will be able to launch small satellites into low earth orbit. The main feature of this aircraft is the power plant of four hypersonic ramjet engines (scramjet, scramjet), which run on environmentally friendly hydrogen. The engines will be able to accelerate from Mach 5 to Mach 12 (6,125–14,700 km/h).

The aircraft will be created using ceramic composite materials. The authors of the development note that Delta Velos will be able to work with almost any accelerator, but the upper stage will have to be created unique. It is planned that the field of building prototypes and testing, the device will be able to deliver a payload weighing up to 50 kg to low Earth orbit (LEO) or sun-synchronous orbit (SSO).

The concept itself is simple – the Boomerang carrier has a Delta Velos orbiter. It accelerates to Mach 5 and then returns to base. The aircraft will then continue to fly at a maximum speed of Mach 12. When it reaches the upper atmosphere, it will be able to launch the satellite itself.