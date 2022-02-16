“I mocked Kim”: Kanye West has made a new statement and seems to have put an end to quarrels with his ex-wife

A couple of days ago, Kanye West’s Instagram turned into a “board of honor,” where the rapper spoke out vehemently against each offender. Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, got the most, of course. Perhaps they are leading the list of the most quoted people on Kanye’s page. However, on the eve of the rapper made a new statement in which he asked for forgiveness.

Kanye’s first step was to clean his Instagram of malicious posts with captions in capital letters. The rapper also got rid of photos with personal correspondence with Kim. Instead, he posted a picture from the very concert where he, standing on stage, begged his ex-wife to return.

“I realized that using capital letters in the text gives the impression that I’m yelling at people. Well, I’m working on my communication style. I realize that sharing personal correspondence was wrong. It was a mockery of Kim. I take responsibility for this. I don’t have the answers to all my questions right now. But I realized that I need to learn to listen to become a good leader,” Kanye West wrote.