Ian McDonald, one of the founders of the King Crimson group, has died

The British multi-instrumentalist died at the age of 75 from cancer. He passed away at his home in New York surrounded by loved ones.

McDonald became a member of the original King Crimson line-up in 1969 and was engaged in recording the debut album In the Court of the Crimson King. He then left the band with drummer Michael Giles and launched the McDonald and Giles project. In 1976, the musician became one of the founders of the band Foreigner, where he played guitar and keyboards. McDonald has worked on such studio albums of the band as Foreigner, Double Vision and Head Games.

The musician also pursued a solo career. In 1999, he released the album Drivers Eyes, and in 2019 he presented the release of Take Five Steps. In addition, he recorded soundtracks for the game Wachenröder and the show on CBS “Success Stories with Bruce Jenner”.