In 2021, 126 tigers were killed in India. This is a record for the entire time of observation.

This is the highest rate since data collection began 10 years ago, according to the National Tiger Conservation Administration (NTCA). The most recent death was recorded on Wednesday, December 29, in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

The previous maximum number of deaths per year was recorded in 2016 – then 121 animals died. In total, India is home to about 75% of all tigers in the world.

Two years ago, the Indian government announced that the number of these felines had increased to 2,967 from a record low of 1,411 in 2006. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called this achievement “historic”.

The NTCA noted that “natural causes” have become the most common cause of death for tigers over the past 10 years, but many animals have also been victims of poachers and “conflicts with humans.” Human encroachment on tiger habitats has increased in recent decades. Between 2014 and 2019, tiger attacks killed an estimated 225 people, according to government figures.

The government has nonetheless made efforts to better manage the tiger population by reserving 50 habitats across the country for animals.

“India is now firmly established as a leader in tiger conservation and its benchmarking methods are regarded as the gold standard around the world,” the NTCA said.