In Britain, two more suspects were detained in connection with the seizure of a synagogue in Texas

BY Ivan Maltsev
31 Views
In Britain, two more suspects were detained in connection with the seizure of a synagogue in Texas

The men are in custody to testify.

UK law enforcement agencies have detained two more people who are suspected of involvement in the seizure of a synagogue in Colleyville (Texas, USA). This is stated in a statement issued on Wednesday by the counter-terrorism unit of the North-West England police.

“As part of a local investigation, two men were detained in Manchester this morning. They remain in custody to testify,” the report says.

On January 17, Manchester police announced the arrest of two teenagers who may have been familiar with the criminal who took hostages in Colleyville. After questioning, both were released without charge. On January 20, it became known about the detention of two men in Manchester and Birmingham, who are also being held in this case.

If you have found a spelling error, please, notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Author: Ivan Maltsev
The study of political and social problems of different countries of the world. Analysis of large companies on the world market. Observing world leaders in the political arena.
Function: Chief-Editor
E-mail: Great7news@gmail.com
Ivan Maltsev

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send