In California, five people were injured in a shooting at a store

The suspect was detained.

At least five people were injured in the shooting that occurred in Oroville (California) on Wednesday evening. This was announced by Mayor Chuck Reynolds.

“There is shooting at AmPm [a chain of small shops] <…>. Five people were injured,” Reynolds wrote on his Facebook page.

According to him, then the attacker entered the Walmart store, where the victims were also recorded, their number is not specified.

Later, the mayor said that the shooter was detained. “The suspect is currently in custody,” he wrote.

