In Canada, 12 people were injured in an accident caused by snowfall

In total, about 75 cars were involved in traffic accidents.

12 people were taken to hospital as a result of three major traffic accidents in the Montreal area (Quebec province). This was announced by the CTV channel.

Police recorded three major accidents on expressways in Montreal and its suburbs. In total, about 75 cars hit them. In the largest accident, 40 cars collided.

The cause of the accident was the heaviest snowfall, which began on Monday in Quebec and the neighboring province of Ontario. According to meteorologists, 40-60 cm of snow may fall on Monday-Tuesday, which is the monthly norm of precipitation.

The bad weather also caused the cancellation of hundreds of flights at airports in these regions, including in Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto.