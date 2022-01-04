In China, a thermonuclear reactor was heated 5 times stronger than the Sun

China’s Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST), also known as the “artificial sun,” set a new record by operating at 70 million ° C for more than 17 minutes.

The ultimate goal of developing an “artificial sun” is to generate near-limitless pure energy by mimicking the natural reactions that take place inside the stars. Mimicking the physics of the real Sun, a fusion reactor combines atomic nuclei to generate massive amounts of energy that can be converted into electricity. This process does not require fossil fuels and leaves no hazardous waste in its wake – unlike the nuclear fission process, which powers the commercial production of nuclear power. Physicists also argue that in this way the risk of environmental disaster becomes much less.

“This experiment lays a solid scientific and experimental basis for the operation of a fusion reactor,” said Gong Xianzu, researcher at the Institute of Plasma Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The EAST project, which has already cost China more than $ 942 billion, will last until June 2022.

The EAST experiment is part of a project to create the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER), in which China, India, the EU, Russia, the United States and other countries are participating. When completed, ITER will become the largest reactor in the world.