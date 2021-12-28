In China, an ice city was built again

Last Saturday, another ice and snow festival opened in the city of Harbin in northeast China. Every year, local craftsmen erect a real winter fairy tale, which tens of thousands of tourists from all over the country come to see, especially from those areas where snow is rare. China Daily publishes the first photos from the place of the holiday.

This time the event is dedicated to the Winter Olympics in Beijing starting in February, however, judging by the pictures, there are also objects dedicated to other events among the sculptures created. For example, the 100th anniversary of the founding of the local Communist Party celebrated in China this year. As usual, the entire created complex is colorfully illuminated at night, but the organizers recommend starting your visit in the afternoon in order to have time to see how the installations sparkle in the bright sun.

The holiday will last until March next year, after which it should end naturally with the arrival of spring. This season, the number of visitors to the festival will be limited due to the fact that the antiquarian restrictions continue to apply. In this regard, guests are advised to buy tickets online in advance.