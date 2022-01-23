In France, 40 thousand people took part in demonstrations against the vaccine pass

The French took to the streets because of dissatisfaction with the methods of the authorities to combat the coronavirus.

Peaceful demonstrations against the introduction of a vaccine pass were held in France on Saturday, January 22. This is reported by Agence France-Presse with reference to the statement of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the country.

According to the agency, about 40 thousand people took part in the protests, of which 5.2 thousand demonstrators took to the streets of Paris, where several marches have been organized for several days off, during which citizens express their dissatisfaction with the methods of the authorities to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

It is known that approximately 170 actions took place across the country. One of the largest demonstrations outside Paris took place in Marseille. It is noted that it had about a thousand participants.