In Houston, a suspect was detained in the shooting at the police

The police of the American Houston (Texas) took into custody a suspect in a shooting incident, as a result of which three law enforcement officers were injured. This was reported on Friday by the local police department on its Twitter page.

“The suspect has just been taken into custody. More detailed information will be published at a media briefing,” the message reads.

Earlier it was reported that three policemen were wounded during the shooting. All the injured were taken to the hospital. Local residents were advised to avoid the scene.