In Iraq, a drone attack on a base where the U.S. military is stationed was repelled

The attack occurred on the second anniversary of the assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

Two armed drones were shot down on Monday while approaching an Iraqi military base near Baghdad International Airport, where American forces are stationed.

This was reported by sources in the Iraqi security services, adding that no one was injured as a result of the incident.

The attack occurred on the second anniversary of the death of senior Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, who was killed near Baghdad airport in a drone strike. The strike was carried out on the orders of then U.S. President Donald Trump.

Commenting on the attack, a representative of the U.S.-led international coalition said that the air defense system operating at the base shot down “two fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles” without incident.

“This was a dangerous attack on a civilian airport,” a coalition spokesman said in a brief statement.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. In the past, the responsibility for similar incidents was assumed by armed groups, which, according to the Iraqi authorities, enjoy the support of Iran.

Footage provided by a representative of the coalition demonstrates the wreckage of two drones destroyed during the attack. On the wing of one drone, the inscription “revenge of Soleimani” is visible.

Soleimani, who headed an elite unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, was killed in a U.S. drone strike along with the leader of Iraqi pro-Iranian formations Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

On Sunday, hundreds of supporters of pro-Iranian groups gathered at Baghdad airport on the occasion of the anniversary of Soleimani’s death, chanting anti-American slogans.

