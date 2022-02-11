In Italy, the eruption of Mount Etna began

Another eruption of Mount Etna occurred on Friday night in Sicily.

According to the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology of Italy (INGV), the eruption occurred in the southeastern crater of the volcano at an altitude of about 2900 meters, throwing ash and clouds of smoke into the sky to a height of eight kilometers.

Three streams of pyroclastic material were formed from the crater. The first two walked several hundred meters towards the valley of the Valle Del Bove, and the third headed south, also walking several hundred meters.

The surge in Etna activity reportedly stopped around 1 a.m.

The video posted by the institute shows the culmination of the eruption: “the formation of several streams is visible due to heavy precipitation of pyroclastic material.”

“In addition, we observe how (in the middle of the video) activity seems to almost stop, and then resumes with a series of powerful explosions,” INGV said in a Facebook post.

Etna is the highest active volcano in Europe. In June 2013, it was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. In March 2017, ten people were injured during another volcanic eruption in Sicily. The eruptions of Etna often lead to the need to close the airspace in the area of the volcano.