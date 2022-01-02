In Japan, a hybrid of a train and a bus was introduced

Japan has introduced the world’s first hybrid bus and train — DMV (Dual-mode vehicle). The vehicle is more like a bus, but it also has a chassis for moving on rails.

The DMV cabin can accommodate 21 passengers. The speed of the hybrid on a normal roadbed is up to 100 km/h, on rails – 60 km/h.

The development is owned by Asa Coast Railway. According to the CEO of the company, the hybrid is primarily useful for small cities with an aging and declining population, where it is difficult for local transport companies to earn money.

The first bus-train will be launched in cities along the coast of Shikoku Island in southern Japan.