In Japan, more than 100 flights were canceled due to heavy snowfalls

The authorities urged residents of the coast and neighboring prefectures not to leave their homes unnecessarily.

At least 106 domestic flights have been canceled in Japan due to heavy snowfall, which has covered a number of areas of the country on the coast of the Sea of Japan since Saturday evening. This was reported on Sunday by NHK.

So, about 90 cm of snow fell overnight in the central Niigata Prefecture, 40 cm in the northern Hokkaido Prefecture. A strong wind with gusts up to 35 m per second was also recorded in a number of areas. The authorities urge residents of the coast and neighboring prefectures not to leave their homes unnecessarily in order to avoid hypothermia and accidents.

The bad weather is expected to last until Tuesday. In addition, a cold front with snowfall may move deep into Japan.

