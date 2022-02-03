In Japan, the conditions of almost 100% probability of infection with Omicron were revealed

Almost guaranteed infection occurs after 15 minutes of communication with an infected person who does not wear a mask and is at a distance of less than 50 cm from the interlocutor.

Scientists of the Japanese State Institute of Natural Sciences (Riken), using the world’s fastest supercomputer “Fugaku,” calculated the conditions under which a person is almost 100 percent likely to become infected with the omicron strain of the new coronavirus. This was reported by the Yomiuri newspaper on Thursday.

According to the results obtained, the probability of almost guaranteed infection occurs after 15 minutes of communication with a previously infected person who does not wear a protective mask and is at a distance of less than 50 cm from the interlocutor. If the infected person has previously put on a mask, then even with a conversation lasting one hour, the probability drops to 10%.

At the same time, after 15 minutes of communication at a distance of 1 meter, an infected person without a mask can transmit an infection to the interlocutor with a probability of 60%, in a mask – with almost zero probability.