In London, a double-decker bus rammed a residential building

As a result of an accident with a bus, 19 people were injured. Among them are three children.

Nineteen people were injured after a double-decker bus crashed into a residential building in northeast London. This was stated in the metropolitan ambulance service.

“With the help of colleagues from the emergency services, we assessed the condition of 19 people at the scene and gave them first aid. Five of these 19 were admitted to the hospital. These are three children and two adults,” reads the message distributed on the service’s Twitter page.

According to the BBC, the cause of the accident could be the failure of the brakes of the bus. This version, according to eyewitnesses, was expressed by the bus driver. According to British media, a double-decker bus serving route 212 drove onto the sidewalk next to a stop in the Hams Park area and crashed into a building on the ground floor of which there is a store, and several of the upper ones are residential. Ambulances, several fire brigades and police arrived at the scene. Traffic on the street was temporarily blocked.