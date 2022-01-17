In Manchester, two suspects were detained in connection with the seizure of a synagogue in Texas

Teenagers will be interrogated.

The police of Manchester, England, detained two teenagers during the investigation of the hostage-taking at a synagogue in Texas. This was reported by the British TV channel Sky News, citing a statement from the local police department.

“Two teenagers were detained this evening in the south of Manchester for questioning,” said a statement issued by the Greater Manchester Police Department. Sky News clarifies that the arrest was carried out by officers of the counter-terrorism police unit.

Earlier, the U.S. FBI and Scotland Yard confirmed that the hostages in the synagogue of the American city of Colleyville (Texas) were captured by 44-year-old Malik Faisal Akram, who permanently resides in the English county of Lancashire. It has not yet been reported what connected him with the detained young people.

Relatives of the criminal living in the UK told local journalists that he suffered from a mental illness. According to them, the FBI involved them in telephone conversations with Akram, but they could not convince him to surrender to the police.