In Mexico, a migrant camp near the border with the United States was liquidated

The authorities of the Mexican city of Tijuana in the state of Baja California on Sunday liquidated a spontaneous tent camp of foreign migrants, set up about a year ago near the border with the United States. This was announced on Twitter by the head of the administration of Montserrat Caballero.

About 400 foreigners were taken by bus to specially equipped centers in the city, where they will be able to stay for an unlimited time. “Tijuana and its leadership will not take away hope from migrants,” Caballero said. She promised that the authorities would help both those who stay in the city to continue to seek entry to the United States, and those foreigners who decide to go home. The operation, in which dozens of police officers and National Guard soldiers took part, passed without incident.

Every year, hundreds of thousands of foreigners who do not have the necessary documents try to reach the United States through Mexico. The head of the Latin American state, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, said at the end of August 2021 that the authorities would continue to restrain migration flows, noting at the same time that it was necessary to solve the problems forcing people to leave their countries.

Last year, in Mexico, employees of the migration service and law enforcement agencies detained over 250 thousand foreigners, of which about 100 thousand were eventually deported.