In New York, about a thousand people took part in the New Year’s swim

The annual New Year’s swim was held on Coney Island Beach in New York. Bathing in the cold water of the Atlantic Ocean is a great way to recover after the winter holidays and get a boost of energy for the whole year, Americans believe.

About a thousand winter swimming enthusiasts gathered on the Coney Island Peninsula in Brooklyn, New York. The water temperature did not exceed 10 degrees. Every year, a New Year’s swim in the Atlantic Ocean is held here.

“This is our second time here. I really like it. We feel at home. Coney Island is a wonderful place! Long live Coney Island! Everyone to the start!”, – said one of the participants.

Many of them approached the swim creatively, dressed in carnival costumes.

To ensure safety, rescuers were nearby. There were no incidents, but there were enough positive emotions and impressions for everyone.

The traditional New Year’s event was organized by the Polar Bear Club— the oldest winter bathing organization in the United States. This year, the collection from the swim went to the fund for victims of Hurricane Sandy, which hit New York in October.