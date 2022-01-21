In New York, the monument to Roosevelt was dismantled at the entrance to the Museum of Natural History

The decision to dismantle the statue was made in June 2020 in the wake of the fight against monuments to political figures of the past.

The New York authorities dismantled the monument to the 26th U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt (1858-1919, held office in 1901-1909), which was located in front of the American Museum of Natural History for more than 80 years. This was reported by CNN with reference to a representative of the museum.

Work on the dismantling of the bronze statue began on Tuesday and was completed on Thursday evening. The representative of the museum stressed that the operation cost about $ 2 million. According to him, the dismantling of the statue was carried out “in coordination with specialists in the preservation of historical heritage and coordinated with many city departments.”

The decision to dismantle the statue was made in June 2020 in the wake of the struggle against monuments to political figures of the past, which began in the United States after the death of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis (Minnesota). The museum’s management then appealed to the city authorities with a corresponding proposal, which was approved. According to former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, “black and indigenous Americans are represented on the monument as oppressed and racially inferior.” Representatives of the museum stressed that in order to honor the memory of the 26th President of the United States, one of the halls of the museum will be named after him.

As CNN explains, the monument will remain in preservation for some time, after which it will be displayed at the Roosevelt Presidential Library, which is scheduled to open in Medora (North Dakota) in 2026.