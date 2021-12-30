In New York, The Nutcracker ballet was canceled due to coronavirus

The performance is traditionally one of the main events of the festive season in the city.

The remaining performances of The Nutcracker Ballet were canceled due to positive tests for coronavirus, the New York City Ballet said.

George Balanchine’s famous ballet, one of the main events of the New York winter season, was scheduled to run until Sunday at the Lincoln Center Theater.

“Although the New York City Ballet hoped to resume performances, we decided that continuing performances at this time would not be in the best interests of our community, whose health and safety are our top priority,” said the ballet company’s executive director Kathy Brown and artistic director Jonathan Stafford.

Due to vaccine restrictions, people whose age allows them to be vaccinated could come to the performances. Younger viewers had to submit negative PCR test results.

After the premiere in 1954, the ballet company staged The Nutcracker every year, except last year, when performances were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.