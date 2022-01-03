In New York, the work of four metro routes was stopped

This is due to a shortage of staff as a result of the spread of the coronavirus.

The New York City Subway has suspended the operation of four metro routes indefinitely due to staff shortages as a result of the spread of the coronavirus.

“The movement of express trains on lines 6 and 7 of the metro has been stopped due to lack of staff. We are trying to ensure the operation of the maximum number of routes in the existing conditions,” the message distributed on Monday says.

The press service of the metro also announced the extension of the suspension of routes B and W, the movement of which has been discontinued since December 30. The press service of the metro explained that the shortage of staff is caused by the spread of the coronavirus. Routes 6 and 7 connect Manhattan with the Bronx and Queens, respectively. Routes B and W run from Manhattan to Brooklyn and Queens, respectively.

Monday, January 3, in the USA is the first working day after the Christmas and New Year holidays. However, New York has not yet returned to a full-fledged working life. Many New Yorkers prefer to stay at home for now, including due to the first snowfall of the winter expected in the coming hours. Traffic on the roads is weak; there are few people on the streets.

As of January 2, 62.5 thousand new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in New York State during the day, 322 people were hospitalized, 83 people died.