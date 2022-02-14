In North Carolina, the plane crashed into the water

The plane carrying 7 people fell into the water off the coast of the U.S. state of North Carolina, rescuers are searching, local TV channel WCTI-TV reports.

According to local authorities, on Sunday afternoon the plane crashed about 4 miles (about 6.5 kilometers) east of the coast of Carteret County. According to officials, there were four teenagers and three adults on board the aircraft, including the pilot.

The Coast Guard reported that the plane was flying “erratically” before disappearing from the radar screen. Two Coast Guard boats, a speedboat, and a helicopter were sent to search.

The investigation of the crash will be handled by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).