In Sicily, due to the eruption of Mount Etna, the airport was closed

The airport of the Sicilian city of Catania is closed due to another eruption of Mount Etna, according to a press release from the transport hub.

Flights that were supposed to land in Catania were redirected to Palermo or to the south of Sicily to Comiso.

According to the latest reports of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology of Italy (INGV), the eruption occurred in the southeastern crater at an altitude of about 2900 meters, throwing ash and clouds of smoke into the sky to a height of 12 kilometers. It is reported that “the lava fountain from the crater has stopped,” and the smoke cloud is moving to the southeast.

Etna is the highest active volcano in Europe. In June 2013, it was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The last activity of the volcano was reported 10 days ago.