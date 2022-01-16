In Texas, synagogue parishioners were taken hostage

The alleged attacker is armed, the BNO News channel notes.

In the city of Colleyville (Texas), an unknown person took hostages in a synagogue. This was reported by the BNO News channel.

The alleged attacker is armed. According to the TV channel, he threatens the hostages with violence if someone tries to enter the building.

In turn, the police announced on Twitter that all residents of nearby areas are being evacuated; a special operation is being carried out. CNN notes that the FBI is working on the spot. According to police spokeswoman Dara Nelson, no one has been injured at the moment. The FBI is negotiating with the hostage taker, Nelson added.