In the briefing room of the White House, due to the pandemic, restrictions on the number of journalists will be returned

Restrictions on the number of journalists present in the briefing room of the White House will come into effect again on January 3 due to the situation with the spread of coronavirus in the United States. This was announced on Sunday by Steven Portnoy, president of the White House Correspondents Association (WHCA).

“We are seeing a wave of COVID-19, which, apparently, is still far from its peak. Experts believe that the current outbreak of the Omicron strain will not end in most of the country in the next month or so. We have every reason to believe that the number of cases of infection will continue to grow in the capital region – and in our journalistic corps – after the holidays,” the report says. In this regard, as well as in accordance with the recommendations of experts, the leadership of the association “at an emergency meeting unanimously approved the proposal to temporarily restore the limit of 14 seats in the briefing room.”

There are 49 seats in the room, but only 14 can be occupied. Journalists will sit in a staggered order to increase the distance between them. Some of the seats will be assigned to representatives of TV channels, radio stations, news agencies Reuters, Bloomberg, Associated Press, and some of the seats will be distributed on a rotational basis in accordance with the list prepared by WHCA. The Association also asks journalists to take a coronavirus test before coming to the White House. “Our goal is to keep these restrictions in place, only while this wave is going on, we intend to review this issue again before January 21. Morbidity statistics and recommendations of specialists will determine the way forward,” explained Portnoy.