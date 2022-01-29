In the east of the USA, almost 5 thousand flights were canceled due to the impending snowfall

To a greater extent, the storm will affect the airports of New York, Boston, Washington, Atlanta, Charlotte.

Almost 5 thousand flights were canceled in the United States due to the approaching cyclone, which will bring heavy snowfall to the East coast of the country. This is evidenced by the data posted on the portal flightaware.com.

According to the portal, more than 1,400 domestic and international flights heading to or from the United States were canceled on Friday. More than 3.3 thousand flights have already been canceled for Saturday. At the same time, the information is constantly updated; it is possible that the number of canceled flights will be even greater.

To a greater extent, the impending snow storm will affect airports in major cities in the eastern United States. Among them are New York, Boston (Massachusetts), Washington, Atlanta (Georgia), Charlotte (North Carolina). According to forecasters, at night from Friday to Saturday and in the afternoon of January 29, up to 45 cm of snow may fall in some of them.