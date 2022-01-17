In the eastern United States, due to snowfall, more than 118 thousand people remain without electricity

Power outages affected North Carolina, West Virginia, Georgia, Massachusetts and South Carolina.

A snow storm in the southeastern United States left more than 118 thousand consumers without electricity, according to the portal data updated on Monday poweroutage.us.

According to him, power outages affected North Carolina, West Virginia, Georgia, Massachusetts and South Carolina.

According to meteorologists, the snow storm, which is accompanied by snowfall and glaciation, will move north and gradually lose strength. In New York and Boston, sharp gusts of wind up to 22 m/s are expected.

The deterioration of the weather affected air traffic in the country – more than 1.5 thousand flights were canceled on Monday, according to the portal flightaware.com.