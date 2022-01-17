In the eastern United States, due to snowfall, more than 118 thousand people remain without electricity

BY Ivan Maltsev
105 Views
In the USA, more than 50 thousand people died in a month due to COVID

Power outages affected North Carolina, West Virginia, Georgia, Massachusetts and South Carolina.

A snow storm in the southeastern United States left more than 118 thousand consumers without electricity, according to the portal data updated on Monday poweroutage.us.

According to him, power outages affected North Carolina, West Virginia, Georgia, Massachusetts and South Carolina.

According to meteorologists, the snow storm, which is accompanied by snowfall and glaciation, will move north and gradually lose strength. In New York and Boston, sharp gusts of wind up to 22 m/s are expected.

The deterioration of the weather affected air traffic in the country – more than 1.5 thousand flights were canceled on Monday, according to the portal flightaware.com.

If you have found a spelling error, please, notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Author: Ivan Maltsev
The study of political and social problems of different countries of the world. Analysis of large companies on the world market. Observing world leaders in the political arena.
Function: Chief-Editor
E-mail: Great7news@gmail.com
Ivan Maltsev

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send