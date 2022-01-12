In the state of New Jersey, an emergency mode was introduced due to the spread of the Omicron strain

As the governor of the state Phil Murphy noted, COVID-19 remains a significant threat to New Jersey.

The governor of the U.S. state of New Jersey, Phil Murphy, introduced an emergency mode in connection with the increase in the number of coronavirus infections due to the spread of the Omicron strain, the state administration reported.

“COVID-19 remains a significant threat to our state, and we must use all available resources to fight back against the wave [of morbidity] caused by the Omicron variant,” the press service quotes the governor as saying.

This measure will allow the state to better use its resources for vaccination, testing and attracting additional medical personnel. The emergency regime will be in effect for 30 days if the authorities do not decide to extend it during this time.

In general, in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University, the number of infected has already reached 61.5 million, 839.5 thousand people have died. The country continues to occupy the first place in the world in these two indicators.