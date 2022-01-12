In the state of New Jersey, an emergency mode was introduced due to the spread of the Omicron strain

BY Ivan Maltsev
44 Views
In the state of New Jersey, an emergency mode was introduced due to the spread of the Omicron strain

As the governor of the state Phil Murphy noted, COVID-19 remains a significant threat to New Jersey.

The governor of the U.S. state of New Jersey, Phil Murphy, introduced an emergency mode in connection with the increase in the number of coronavirus infections due to the spread of the Omicron strain, the state administration reported.

“COVID-19 remains a significant threat to our state, and we must use all available resources to fight back against the wave [of morbidity] caused by the Omicron variant,” the press service quotes the governor as saying.

This measure will allow the state to better use its resources for vaccination, testing and attracting additional medical personnel. The emergency regime will be in effect for 30 days if the authorities do not decide to extend it during this time.

In general, in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University, the number of infected has already reached 61.5 million, 839.5 thousand people have died. The country continues to occupy the first place in the world in these two indicators.

If you have found a spelling error, please, notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Author: Ivan Maltsev
The study of political and social problems of different countries of the world. Analysis of large companies on the world market. Observing world leaders in the political arena.
Function: Chief-Editor
E-mail: Great7news@gmail.com
Ivan Maltsev

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send