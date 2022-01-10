In the U.S., a man was detained for threatening to kill Trump

Tomas Velnicki threatened to “acquire weapons” and “destroy” Trump if he loses the election, but to refuse to leave his post.

American law enforcement officers detained a resident of the Queens district in New York City, who repeatedly threatened to kill former U.S. President Donald Trump. This was reported on Monday by the New York Daily News.

According to her, 72-year-old Tomas Velnicki announced his intentions during an interrogation by the Capitol police in July 2020. According to documents released by the federal court of the New York borough of Brooklyn, Velnicki threatened to “acquire weapons” and “destroy” Trump if he loses the election, but refuses to leave office. At the same time, the documents do not mention the name of the ex-head of the White House, in them he appears as “person 1,” however, a law enforcement source confirmed to the publication that it is about Trump.

The materials note that on January 4, 2021, Velnicki called the Long Island Secret Service office (New York) and left voice messages in which he threatened to kill Trump and 12 other people, including congressmen and senators who supported the former president. According to law enforcement officials, the threats of the accused did not stop even after Trump left office.

Velnicki is expected to appear in Brooklyn federal court for the first time on Monday.