In the U.S., five states are softening the mask regime

New Jersey authorities said they are canceling the wearing of masks in schools.

The administrations of five American states announced that they intend to ease coronavirus restrictions on the mandatory wearing of medical masks due to a decrease in the incidence of COVID-19.

The New Jersey authorities said that after studying the latest data on the rate of vaccination and morbidity, they are canceling the wearing of masks in schools.

“This is not a declaration of victory, but a recognition that we can responsibly live with this [coronavirus],” Governor Phil Murphy said on Monday.

In the state of Delaware, since February 11, the requirement for the mandatory wearing of masks in the premises has been abolished; a similar requirement for schools will be abolished by the end of March. The authorities of the state of Oregon intend to lift such restrictions by April. The governor of Connecticut, Ned Lamont, called for the abolition of mask restrictions, but left the decision to the discretion of local authorities. “It’s time to say, we are no longer at the level [of morbidity] when wearing masks was mandatory. Every mayor <…> can make this decision independently. I recommend the [cancellation] date of February 28,” he said.

The administration of California, the most populous U.S. state, will stop requiring people to wear masks indoors from next week, but for now leaves in force their mandatory wearing in schools. The authorities of the state of New York are studying the possibility of abolishing the mask regime in schools, but are not yet ready to do this due to insufficient vaccination rates among children.

According to Johns Hopkins University, which conducts calculations based on information from federal and local authorities, more than 76.8 million cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the United States since the beginning of the epidemic; more than 905 thousand people have died. According to both indicators, the country ranks first in the world. Over the past three weeks, the number of cases of infection in the United States has decreased by two and half times, on average, about 290 thousand new cases are registered daily in the country.