In the U.S., the congressman refused to personally answer lawmakers’ questions about the storming of the Capitol

Congressman Jim Jordan (Republican from Ohio), who was previously considered one of the confidants of the 45th American President Donald Trump, refused to cooperate with members of the special committee of the House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress investigating the storming of the Capitol on January 6 last year. The corresponding letter of the legislator was published on Sunday by a number of media outlets, including The Washington Times newspaper.

At the end of December, the committee members invited Jordan to personally answer their questions as part of the proceedings. “As we understand it, you had at least one conversation with President Trump on January 6, perhaps there were several of them. We would like to discuss these contacts with you in detail,” Congressman Bennie Thompson (Democrat from Mississippi), who is the chairman of the said special committee, said in a message to Jordan at the time.

“This request goes beyond any legal proceedings, it contradicts key provisions of the constitution and will only lead to further destruction of legislative norms,” the Republican replied. “Even if I had information for the special committee, the actions and statements of the Democrats in the House of Representatives indicate that you are not conducting an honest and objective investigation,” Jordan stressed.

The legislator was asked to meet with the committee members voluntarily. He was not sent an appropriate court summons, for refusal to comply with which charges may be brought. At the end of December, Congressman Scott Perry (Republican from Pennsylvania) received a similar invitation from the committee. He said that he refuses the offer to answer the questions of lawmakers.

The special committee that is conducting the proceedings currently includes seven Democrats and two Republicans. The latter regularly criticize their fellow party member Trump.