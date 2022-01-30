In the UK, a more contagious subtype of Omicron has been identified

BY Ivan Maltsev
26 Views
In the UK, a more contagious subtype of Omicron has been identified

In the UK, a more contagious subtype of Omicron has been identified

In the UK, researchers have identified a subtype of Omicron, a strain of coronavirus that turned out to be even more contagious than the original strain. The UK Health Safety Agency reported.

As noted in the report, subtype VA.2 showed a higher rate of spread compared to VA.1 in all regions of the country, where enough cases were identified to assess it. Thus, patients with this subspecies of Omicron infected family members in 13.4% of cases – this indicator is 3.1% higher than that of the original Omicron.

Moreover, this subspecies is more likely to infect a person who has already had COVID-19. However, there is practically no data on its effect on the severity of the disease at the moment.

For the first time, the mutation of VA.2 was detected on January 14 in three residents of Uppsala, a city located in the southeastern part of Sweden, near Stockholm. Subsequently, it was also discovered in Denmark, Norway and India.

If you have found a spelling error, please, notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Author: Ivan Maltsev
The study of political and social problems of different countries of the world. Analysis of large companies on the world market. Observing world leaders in the political arena.
Function: Chief-Editor
E-mail: Great7news@gmail.com
Ivan Maltsev

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send