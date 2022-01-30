In the UK, a more contagious subtype of Omicron has been identified

In the UK, researchers have identified a subtype of Omicron, a strain of coronavirus that turned out to be even more contagious than the original strain. The UK Health Safety Agency reported.

As noted in the report, subtype VA.2 showed a higher rate of spread compared to VA.1 in all regions of the country, where enough cases were identified to assess it. Thus, patients with this subspecies of Omicron infected family members in 13.4% of cases – this indicator is 3.1% higher than that of the original Omicron.

Moreover, this subspecies is more likely to infect a person who has already had COVID-19. However, there is practically no data on its effect on the severity of the disease at the moment.

For the first time, the mutation of VA.2 was detected on January 14 in three residents of Uppsala, a city located in the southeastern part of Sweden, near Stockholm. Subsequently, it was also discovered in Denmark, Norway and India.