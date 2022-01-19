In the United States, charges were filed for the first time due to a fatal accident with a Tesla autopilot

In June 2021, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration investigated 30 fatal accidents involving Tesla cars.

The prosecutor’s office of the U.S. state of California has charged the driver of an autopilot-equipped Tesla car with manslaughter in connection with a fatal accident in 2019. This was reported by the Associated Press (AP).

According to him, the accused became the first person in the United States to be charged with a criminal offense for a fatal accident involving a driver who used a partially automated driving system in his presence.

AP notes that the use of autopilot is not mentioned in official documents. However, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration confirmed last week that an autopilot was used in the Tesla during the accident.

On December 29, 2019, a Tesla Model S in the suburbs of Los Angeles was moving at high speed, ran a red light and crashed into a Honda Civic, the agency recalls. Two people who were in the Honda died on the spot. The Tesla driver, 27-year-old Kevin George Aziz Riad, pleaded not guilty. He was released on bail while the case was being considered.

In June 2021, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration investigated 30 fatal accidents involving Tesla cars, as a result of which 10 people were killed.