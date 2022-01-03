In the United States, Pfizer approved booster doses of the vaccine for adolescents 12-15 years old

It is also allowed to reduce the time between the initial vaccination with Pfizer and BioNTech and the use of a booster dose to at least five months.

The American medical regulator has allowed the mass use of additional (booster) doses of coronavirus vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech among adolescents aged 12 to 15 years. This is stated in a statement published on Monday on the regulator’s website.

As follows from the document, the Food and Drug Administration under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services “has made changes to the authorization for the use of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech in emergency circumstances.” The statement clarifies that this implies “wider use of a single booster dose, including among people aged 12-15 years.”

The department’s specialists also allowed “reducing the time between the initial vaccination with Pfizer and BioNTech and the use of a booster dose to at least five months.” The previously specified period was six months. In addition, the document clarifies that the regulatory body has allowed vaccination of some groups of children aged 5-11 years with weakened immunity.

The Food and Drug Administration last year authorized the mass use of booster doses of the coronavirus vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech.