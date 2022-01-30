In the USA, 16 people lost consciousness in a hotel under strange circumstances

In a hotel in the American city of Marysville (Ohio), 16 people were found unconscious under strange circumstances.

According to the local police, people who lost consciousness for an unknown reason were found near the pool. Two victims were treated on the spot, all the others were hospitalized.

Those who came to their senses said that they felt a burning sensation in their throat and dizziness. All hotel guests were evacuated after the incident.

The authorities are investigating this strange incident.