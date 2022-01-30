In the USA, 16 people lost consciousness in a hotel under strange circumstances

BY Ivan Maltsev
27 Views
In the USA, 16 people lost consciousness in a hotel under strange circumstances

In a hotel in the American city of Marysville (Ohio), 16 people were found unconscious under strange circumstances.

According to the local police, people who lost consciousness for an unknown reason were found near the pool. Two victims were treated on the spot, all the others were hospitalized.

Those who came to their senses said that they felt a burning sensation in their throat and dizziness. All hotel guests were evacuated after the incident.

The authorities are investigating this strange incident.

If you have found a spelling error, please, notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Author: Ivan Maltsev
The study of political and social problems of different countries of the world. Analysis of large companies on the world market. Observing world leaders in the political arena.
Function: Chief-Editor
E-mail: Great7news@gmail.com
Ivan Maltsev

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send