In the USA, a man with a knife wounded 11 people

An unknown person with a knife wounded 11 people in the American city of Albuquerque (New Mexico in the southwestern United States), he was detained, the press service of the local police reported on Twitter.

“Police officers are investigating seven possible crime scenes <…> amid reports of 11 victims as a result of a knife attack. All the victims are in stable condition. The suspect, who acted alone, is in custody,” the publication says.

Local TV channel KRQE News 13, citing law enforcement agencies, reports that the attacks occurred in several districts of the city.

It is clarified that the suspect was traveling on a BMX bike; he had a large knife in his hands. The attacker was detained without incident. According to police, the suspect carried out the attacks in random order.