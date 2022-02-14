In the USA, a man with a knife wounded 11 people

BY Ivan Maltsev
87 Views
In the USA, a man with a knife wounded 11 people

An unknown person with a knife wounded 11 people in the American city of Albuquerque (New Mexico in the southwestern United States), he was detained, the press service of the local police reported on Twitter.

“Police officers are investigating seven possible crime scenes <…> amid reports of 11 victims as a result of a knife attack. All the victims are in stable condition. The suspect, who acted alone, is in custody,” the publication says.

Local TV channel KRQE News 13, citing law enforcement agencies, reports that the attacks occurred in several districts of the city.

It is clarified that the suspect was traveling on a BMX bike; he had a large knife in his hands. The attacker was detained without incident. According to police, the suspect carried out the attacks in random order.

If you have found a spelling error, please, notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Author: Ivan Maltsev
The study of political and social problems of different countries of the world. Analysis of large companies on the world market. Observing world leaders in the political arena.
Function: Chief-Editor
E-mail: Great7news@gmail.com
Ivan Maltsev

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send