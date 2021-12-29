In the USA, a self-driving truck drove about 130 km

TuSimple reported that the truck was not controlled remotely.

A self-driving truck with no driver in the cabin drove about 130 km on U.S. roads for the first time. The test drive took place at night, according to a message posted on Wednesday on the website of the car developer TuSimple.

The check-in lasted 1 hour and 20 minutes. According to TuSimple, the truck was not controlled remotely.

“This year we have focused on subjecting our technology to rigorous testing in real conditions on public roads <…>,” said the company’s president, Cheng Lu.

To ensure public safety, the firm collaborated with the Arizona Department of Transportation and law enforcement agencies. The company clarified that it had been developing a self-driving truck for a year and a half.