In the USA, a self-driving truck drove about 130 km

BY Ivan Maltsev
88 Views
In the USA, a self-driving truck drove about 130 km

TuSimple reported that the truck was not controlled remotely.

A self-driving truck with no driver in the cabin drove about 130 km on U.S. roads for the first time. The test drive took place at night, according to a message posted on Wednesday on the website of the car developer TuSimple.

The check-in lasted 1 hour and 20 minutes. According to TuSimple, the truck was not controlled remotely.

“This year we have focused on subjecting our technology to rigorous testing in real conditions on public roads <…>,” said the company’s president, Cheng Lu.

To ensure public safety, the firm collaborated with the Arizona Department of Transportation and law enforcement agencies. The company clarified that it had been developing a self-driving truck for a year and a half.

If you have found a spelling error, please, notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Author: Ivan Maltsev
The study of political and social problems of different countries of the world. Analysis of large companies on the world market. Observing world leaders in the political arena.
Function: Chief-Editor
E-mail: Great7news@gmail.com
Ivan Maltsev

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send