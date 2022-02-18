In the USA, due to snowfall, more than 100 cars were involved in an accident

Due to bad weather conditions in the state, a 30-kilometer section of the I-39 highway will be restricted for travel.

Several accidents involving more than 100 cars occurred in Illinois. This was reported by the local police on Twitter on Friday.

Among the main causes of the accident, law enforcement officers call poor visibility on the road caused by heavy snowfalls throughout the state. The police did not specify whether there were any victims among those involved in the accident.

Due to bad weather conditions in the state, a 30-kilometer section of the I-39 highway will also be restricted for travel.

“A section of the highway from Normal to Minonk (a city in Illinois) will be closed for about 12 hours due to numerous accidents involving more than 100 cars,” the state police said in a statement.

Illinois police have been warning local drivers about worsening weather conditions since February 17.