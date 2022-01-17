In the USA, more than 50 thousand people died in a month due to COVID

In terms of morbidity and mortality from COVID-19, the States continue to occupy the first place in the world.

In the United States, more than 50 thousand people died from COVID-19 in just one month amid the rapid spread of the Omicron strain. This is evidenced by data published by Johns Hopkins University. As of Monday, 850,605 deaths among COVID cases have been registered in the country since the beginning of the pandemic. On December 14, 2021, university analysts reported that the number of deaths exceeded 800 thousand.

In general, since January 2020, almost 65.7 million people have been infected with COVID in the United States, according to University estimates. Over the past week, on average, more than 800 thousand new cases of infection were recorded daily. In terms of morbidity and mortality from COVID-19, the United States continues to occupy the first place in the world.

As Vivek Murthy, the country’s chief health officer, noted on CNN on Sunday, “the next few weeks will be very difficult for us; we have not yet reached the next peak of infection caused by the Omicron strain.” He again urged his fellow citizens not to delay vaccination.

According to the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 74.9% of Americans – 248.7 million people – were vaccinated with at least one dose of COVID-19 drugs, 62.9% completed the full course. American scientists believe that in order for the country to return to normal life, at least 75% of the population should be fully vaccinated.