In the USA, Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act was applied for the first time

Texas doctor accused of spreading Doping among Tokyo Olympics participants.

The U.S. Federal Prosecutor’s office accused the man of providing doping to athletes who participated in the Olympic Games in Tokyo in the summer of 2021. This is the first application of the Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Law, which allows criminal prosecution of participants in doping schemes during competitions in which American athletes, broadcasters and/or sponsors take part.

According to the Federal Prosecutor’s Office in Manhattan, 41-year-old Eric Lira distributed medicines and hormones “in order to corrupt” the games in Tokyo: he purchased prescription drugs in Central and South America and gave them to two athletes.

Eric Lira, a therapist living in Texas, was arrested on Wednesday. The prosecution received encrypted messages in which Lyra and the athlete discussed the results of the hundred-meter race.

Presumably, one of the accused’s clients is Nigerian runner Blessing Okagbare. Okagbare failed a doping test in Tokyo. She did not respond to a request for comment.

The Rodchenkov Law, named after Grigory Rodchenkov, who spoke about Russian doping schemes, came into force in 2020. According to the law, the prosecution can request up to 10 years in prison and up to $1 million in fines for violators.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), which has previously expressed concern about the Rodchenkov Law, said in an email to Reuters that it “welcomes the efforts of governments to punish those who smuggle or distribute prohibited substances.”