In the USA, the world’s first pig heart transplant operation was performed on a human

For the first time in medical practice, American doctors transplanted a pig’s heart to a patient in a last attempt to save his life.

Doctors at the University of Maryland School of Medicine reported that three days after the operation, the patient feels well.

The severity of the disease did not allow the patient, 57-year-old home craftsman from Maryland David Bennett, to receive a human heart.

Before the operation, he said: “I want to live. I understand that we are acting at random, but this is my last chance.”

The operation performed on Friday showed that a genetically modified animal heart can function in the human body without immediate rejection.